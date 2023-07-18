Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2023: ICAD, MASI, CHEK, NVS

Health care stocks were advancing late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.4%.

In company news, iCAD (ICAD) shares soared 72% in active trading. The company said Tuesday it signed a multiyear agreement with Radiology Partners.

Masimo (MASI) shares slumped almost 20% after Stifel downgraded the medical technology company to hold from buy and cut the price target to $120 from $205. Earlier, its preliminary fiscal Q2 revenue came in below market estimates.

Symetryx said it made a nonbinding proposal to acquire Check-Cap (CHEK) for $4.35 per share in cash. Check-Cap shares were up 14%.

Novartis (NVS) shares rose over 4% after the company's Q2 core earnings, sales increased and beat analysts' estimates.

