ICAD

Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2023: ICAD, MASI, CHEK, NVS

July 18, 2023 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Health care stocks were advancing late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.4%.

In company news, iCAD (ICAD) shares soared 72% in active trading. The company said Tuesday it signed a multiyear agreement with Radiology Partners.

Masimo (MASI) shares slumped almost 20% after Stifel downgraded the medical technology company to hold from buy and cut the price target to $120 from $205. Earlier, its preliminary fiscal Q2 revenue came in below market estimates.

Symetryx said it made a nonbinding proposal to acquire Check-Cap (CHEK) for $4.35 per share in cash. Check-Cap shares were up 14%.

Novartis (NVS) shares rose over 4% after the company's Q2 core earnings, sales increased and beat analysts' estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
