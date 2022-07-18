Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2022: EYPT,ETON,ZLAB,NBRV

Health care stocks lost more ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 2.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.6%.

In company news, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) was edging lower in late trade, reversing recent gains that followed the drug maker Monday reportin a 30% rise in preliminary Q2 net product revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $11.3 million. The company also finished the June quarter with $171 million in cash and EyePoint reaffirming its cash guidance into the second half of 2024.

To the upside, Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) rose 7.1% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Zonisade anti-seizure drug, triggering a $5 million milestone payment from Azurity Pharmaceuticals once the Boston-area distributor begins commercial sales of the epilepsy medication. Eton also is eligible for product royalties and up to $15 million in additional milestone payments tied to combined sales of Zonisade and two other drugs covered by the companies' distribution pact.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) advanced 6.5% after the biopharmaceuticals company said its shares are now being traded on the Shanghai stock exchange after the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program went active late Friday. A similar two-way link between the Shenzhen and Hong Kong exchanges has similarly been in place since the company's dual listing in the US and Hong Kong became effective last month, it said.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) climbed 1.7% after the biopharmaceuticals company announced an exclusive deal with Turkish drug maker Er-Kim to distribute its Xenleta antibiotic in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Financial terms were not disclosed but Nabriva said Er-Kim is expected to also secure distribution rights for Xenleta in five more countries through a named patient usage program.

