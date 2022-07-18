Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2022: APYX, DNA, ETON, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.35%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.89%.

Apyx Medical (APYX) was more than 10% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared the renuvion device for use in subcutaneous dermatological and aesthetic procedures to enhance sagging skin in the neck and submental region.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) was up 4% after saying it has launched a new cell programming project as part of a collaboration with Sumitomo Chemical. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) was climbing past 14% after saying the FDA has approved Zonisade. Eton said that Zonisade was included in its neurology oral solution partnership with Azurity Pharmaceuticals and that it is entitled to an additional $5 million upon the launch of Zonisade

