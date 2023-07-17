News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2023: VRAY, BBIO, ARGX, NOVN

July 17, 2023 — 03:57 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower late Monday with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was rising 0.9%.

In company news, ViewRay (VRAY) shares plunged 82% after the company said it signed petitions for relief under Chapter 11 US Bankruptcy Code in Delaware.

Novan (NOVN) said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has to sell nearly all its assets to Ligand Pharmaceutials (LGND). Novan shares slumped 71% while Ligand was up 1.2%.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares soared 75% after the company said a phase 3 trial of its investigational oral drug acoramidis in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy showed a "highly statistically significant improvement" in the primary endpoint.

Argenx (ARGX) shares jumped 27% after a phase 2 trial of Vyvgart Hytrulo with Halozyme Therapeutics' (HALO) Enhanze drug delivery technology met the primary endpoint in adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Halozyme was up 5.4%.

