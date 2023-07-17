News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2023: BBIO, HALO, ARGX, VRAY, XLV, IBB

July 17, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down less than 0.1% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.6%.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) was rallying 50% after saying a phase 3 clinical trial of its investigational oral drug acoramidis in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, a kind of heart disease, showed a "highly statistically significant improvement" in the primary endpoint.

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) said a phase 2 study of Vyvgart Hytrulo with the company's Enhanze drug delivery technology met the primary endpoint in adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, based on top-line data reported by argenx (ARGX). argenx was gaining over 25% in value in premarket activity.

ViewRay (VRAY) was retreating by more than 50% after saying it and certain of its units signed petitions for relief under Chapter 11 US Bankruptcy Code in Delaware.

