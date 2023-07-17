Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2023: BBIO, ARGX, NOVN, HALO, LGND

Health care stocks were lower on Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was rising 1.2%.

In company news, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares soared 81% after the company said a phase 3 trial of its investigational oral drug acoramidis in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy showed a "highly statistically significant improvement" in the primary endpoint.

Argenx (ARGX) shares jumped almost 27% after a phase 2 trial of Vyvgart Hytrulo with Halozyme Therapeutics' (HALO) Enhanze drug delivery technology met the primary endpoint in adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Halozyme was up 6.3%.

Novan (NOVN) said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has to sell nearly all its assets to Ligand Pharmaceutials (LGND). Novan shares slumped 69% while Ligand was up 0.4%.

