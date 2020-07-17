Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2020: APDN

Health care stocks were trading flat-to-higher before markets open on Friday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were both unchanged. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) added 0.4% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) gained 0.4%.

Stocks moving on the news include Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), which rose more than 51%. The company said linear-DNA forms of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Takis Biotech generated "strong" antibody and T-cell responses in mice even at very low doses of linear DNA.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) also increased more than 8% after announcing late Thursday that its partner has received approval from Health Canada to market oral and intravenous formulations of Xenleta for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in adults.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) gained more than 8%. On Thursday, the company said it has dosed the first patient in its mid-stage trial of PB1046, a drug candidate intended to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Results are expected to be released in late Q4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.