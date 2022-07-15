Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2022: UNH, RCM, TXG

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 2.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was rising 1.5%.

In company news, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) rose 5.7% on Friday after the health care insurance and pharmacy benefits manager raised its 2022 profit guidance for the second time this year and also topped Wall Street expectations with its Q2 results. Excluding one-time items, the company is projecting between $21.40 to $21.90 per share in 2022 net income, up from the prior forecast looking for $21.20 to 21.70 per share this year and straddling the Capital IQ consensus of $21.69 per share.

R1 RCM (RCM) gained 7.4% after the health care monitoring company announced a 10-year contract to provide revenue cycle management services for Sutter Health in northern California. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed but the company said the collaboration is expected to save Sutter $400 million over the next decade.

10x Genomics (TXG) fell hard on Friday, at one point sinking over 23% to a record low of $33.30 a share, after the biological analytics company said it expects to report around $114.5 million in Q2 revenue, down about 1% compared with the same quarter last year and trailing the revised Capital IQ consensus expecting $120.6 million in revenue.

