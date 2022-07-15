Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2022: NEXI,UNH,RCM,TXG

Health care stocks eased slightly from their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) climbing 2.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising 1.5%.

In company news, NexImmune (NEXI) climbed almost 29%, backing down from a more than 48% morning gain, after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for its NEXI-003 immunotherapy candidate, clearing the way for the company to begin dose-finding phase I testing of the T cell subtypes as a prospective treatment for papillomavirus-related cancers.

R1 RCM (RCM) gained 6.6% after the health care monitoring company announced a 10-year contract to provide revenue cycle management services for Sutter Health in northern California. The company said the collaboration is expected to save Sutter $400 million over the next decade.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) rose 5.2% on Friday after the health care insurance and pharmacy benefits manager raised its 2022 profit guidance for the second time this year and also topped Wall Street expectations with its Q2 results. Excluding one-time items, the company is projecting between $21.40 to $21.90 per share in 2022 net income, straddling the Capital IQ consensus of $21.69 per share.

To the downside, 10x Genomics (TXG) fell hard on Friday, at one point sinking over 23% to a record low of $33.30 a share, after the biological analytics company said it expects to report $114.5 million in Q2 revenue, down about 1% compared with the same quarter last year and trailing the revised Capital IQ consensus expecting $120.6 million in revenue for the quarter.

