Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2022: CDXS, UNH, AUPH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing past 1% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Codexis (CDXS) was shedding over 24% in value after saying it now expects revenue of about $38 million in Q2 and $135 million to $141 million for 2022, compared with its previous guidance of $152 million to $158 million for the full year.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was over 2% higher as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $5.57 per diluted share, up from $4.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) said the company and its Chief Commercial Officer Max Colao have mutually agreed that Colao would cease employment with Aurinia, effective July 22, according to a regulatory filing. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was recently down more than 5%.

