Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2020: CANF, MRNA, NVCR, MRK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading as both the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were recently up more than 1%.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) was advancing by more than 28% after saying it expects to file an investigational new drug (IND) application for piclidenoson as a treatment for COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms by the end of the month.

Moderna (MRNA) was advancing by over 13%. The company Wednesday said interim results from its early-stage trial of mRNA-1273 vaccine showed immune response against COVID-19 virus, backing its plan for a late-stage trial later this month. The interim analysis was published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Novocure (NVCR) was up more than 4% after the company and Merck (MRK) unveiled a collaboration to evaluate Novocure's Tumor Treating Fields and Merck's Keytruda as a combination therapy for non-small cell lung cancer. Merck was over 1% higher recently.

