Health Care Sector Update for 07/14/2023: ROIV, NTRB, THRX

Health care stocks were rising Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 1.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.1%.

In company news, Roivant Sciences (ROIV) is in talks to sell an experimental stomach drug known as RVT-3101 to Roche in a deal that may be worth over $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. Roivant shares rose 2.8%.

Nutriband (NTRB) was up 31% after the company said Friday it expanded an existing credit line for its Aversa Fentanyl product to $5 million.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) plunged 71% after the company said late Thursday it is discontinuing enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial and terminating the development of THE-630 in people with gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

