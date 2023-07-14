News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/14/2023: PRFX, ROIV, NTRB, THRX

July 14, 2023 — 04:02 pm EDT

Health care stocks were rising late Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 1.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.1% softer.

In company news, PainReform (PRFX) shares jumped 40% after the firm priced a $1.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement to raise funds for research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) is in talks to sell an experimental stomach drug known as RVT-3101 to Roche in a deal that may be worth over $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. Roivant shares rose 0.6%.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) plunged 72% after the company said late Thursday it is discontinuing enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial and terminating the development of THE-630 in people with gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Nutriband (NTRB) was up 33% after the firm expanded an existing credit line for its Aversa Fentanyl product to $5 million.

