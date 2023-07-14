News & Insights

US Markets
ACAD

Health Care Sector Update for 07/14/2023: ACAD, ELAN, UNH, XLV, IBB

July 14, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday, as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.7% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently up 0.5%.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per diluted share, up from $5.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.98.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) was climbing past 12% after saying it expanded its current licensing agreement for trofinetide, a treatment for Rett syndrome, with Neuren Pharmaceuticals to acquire ex-North American rights to the drug.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was gaining more than 8% in value after saying the US Environmental Protection Agency has affirmed the safety profile of its Seresto flea and tick collar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACAD
ELAN
UNH
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.