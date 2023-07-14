Health Care Sector Update for 07/14/2023: ACAD, ELAN, UNH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday, as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.7% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently up 0.5%.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per diluted share, up from $5.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.98.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) was climbing past 12% after saying it expanded its current licensing agreement for trofinetide, a treatment for Rett syndrome, with Neuren Pharmaceuticals to acquire ex-North American rights to the drug.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was gaining more than 8% in value after saying the US Environmental Protection Agency has affirmed the safety profile of its Seresto flea and tick collar.

