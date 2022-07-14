Health Care Sector Update for 07/14/2022: TBPH, GSK, RPRX, NVAX, AMYT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were over 1% lower recently.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) was gaining over 12% in value after saying it has agreed to sell its royalty interest in GSK's (GSK) Trelegy Ellipta to Royalty Pharma (RPRX) for more than $1.6 billion.

Novavax (NVAX) has secured the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the former's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and above, the regulator said. Novavax was almost 4% lower recently.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT) was climbing past 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for its carcinoid syndrome therapy, mycapssa.

