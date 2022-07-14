US Markets
TBPH

Health Care Sector Update for 07/14/2022: TBPH, GSK, RPRX, NVAX, AMYT, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were over 1% lower recently.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) was gaining over 12% in value after saying it has agreed to sell its royalty interest in GSK's (GSK) Trelegy Ellipta to Royalty Pharma (RPRX) for more than $1.6 billion.

Novavax (NVAX) has secured the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the former's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and above, the regulator said. Novavax was almost 4% lower recently.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT) was climbing past 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for its carcinoid syndrome therapy, mycapssa.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TBPH GSK RPRX NVAX AMYT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular