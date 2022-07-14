Health Care Sector Update for 07/14/2022: AZTA, BGNE, NVAX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 2.3%.

In company news, Azenta (AZTA) dropped over 17% after the life sciences company cut its fiscal Q3 profit and revenue forecasts and also lowered its FY23 revenue estimate to reflect a temporary slowdown in demand. The genomics services firm is now expecting to earn between $0.08 to $0.12 per share, excluding one-time items, down from $0.09 to $0.17 per share previously, and around $133 million in Q3 revenue compared with its prior guidance expecting $140 million to $150 million.

Novavax (NVAX) dropped nearly 27% on Thursday. The company said the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for its adjuvanted NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate for COVID-19, becoming the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the US for individuals 18 years and older. The next step for the vaccine is a policy recommendation for use from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BeiGene (BGNE) rose 1.9% after the biotechnology company Thursday said the US Food and Drug Administration has deferred action on the biologics license application for its tislelizumab drug candidate to treat esophageal squamous cell carcinoma until the agency first completes its required inspections in China. The regulator, which did not specify a new action date, has been unable to conduct its inspections in China due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

