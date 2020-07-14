US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/14/2020: VNRX, INMB, CYAD, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were lower premarket Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.21% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.36% lower.

VolitionRX (VNRX) was rallying nearly 62% after the diagnostic test maker reported what it described as "promising" clinical trial results for its COVID-19 triage test.

INmune Bio (INMB) was surging past 103.4% after saying its experimental lead drug candidate, XPro1595, decreases neuroinflammation in patients with Alzheimer's disease based on interim results from a phase Ib trial.

Celyad Oncology (CYAD) was gaining over 12% in value after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its Investigational New Drug application for CYAD-211, which is aimed at treating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

