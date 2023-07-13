News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/13/2023: PRGO, DNA, HLN

July 13, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Health care stocks were little changed on Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index edging up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) almost flat.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Perrigo (PRGO) shares were up 0.7% after it said Thursday its contraceptive pill Opill was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter sales.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) shares were up 6.4% after it said Thursday it has received a research contract from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity to explore biointelligence and biosecurity innovations for the intelligence community.

Haleon (HLN) is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the UK, with thousands potentially losing their jobs worldwide, The Guardian reported Thursday. Haleon shares rose almost 1%.

