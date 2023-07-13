Health Care Sector Update for 07/13/2023: FWBI, PRGO, DNA, HLN

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) shares slumped 33% after it said initial top-line data from a phase 2 trial of adrulipase to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in people with cystic fibrosis suggest that the primary efficacy endpoint wasn't achieved.

Perrigo (PRGO) shares were up 0.5% after the company said Thursday its contraceptive pill Opill was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter sales.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) shares were up 2.6% after the company said Thursday it has received a research contract from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity to explore biointelligence and biosecurity innovations for the intelligence community.

Haleon (HLN) is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the UK with thousands potentially losing their jobs worldwide, the Guardian reported Thursday. Haleon shares rose 0.9%.

