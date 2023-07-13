News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/13/2023: FWBI, DNA, HALO, XLV, IBB

July 13, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently gaining 0.6%.

First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) was shedding over 37% in value after saying initial topline results from its phase 2 trial studying a formulation of adrulipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis suggest that the primary efficacy endpoint was not achieved.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) was up more than 2% after saying it has received a research contract from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity to explore biointelligence and biosecurity innovations for the intelligence community.

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) was almost 2% higher after saying a phase 3 trial evaluating the subcutaneous formulation of Roche's Ocrevus drug co-formulated with the company's Enhanze drug delivery technology met the primary and secondary endpoints in multiple sclerosis patients.

