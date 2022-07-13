US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/13/2022: TXMD,MASI,BNTX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) tumbled over 44% after the drug maker said it expects the proposed buyout of the drug maker by EW Healthcare Partners to be terminated because the private-equity firm's $10-per-share tender offer fell short of acquiring a majority of TherapeuticsMD shares needed for the deal to move forward by a deadline late Tuesday.

Masimo (MASI) fell 3.9% after the medical technology company said Kevin Duffy, the former CEO of Sound United will leave the company August 5 after working as president of Masimo's consumer division since its $1.03 billion purchase of the audio equipment firm in April. He will, however, continue to assist Masimo with transition and other issues as needed following his departure, the company said in a regulatory filing.

BioNTech (BNTX) added 5.0% after SVB Securities raised its stock rating for the COVID-19 vaccine company to outperform from market perform previously but also trimming its price target for BioNTech shares by $30 to $223 each.

