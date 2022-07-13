US Markets
HGEN

Health Care Sector Update for 07/13/2022: HGEN, TXMD, APEN, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.97% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was retreating 0.5% recently.

Humanigen (HGEN) was shedding over 67% in value after saying a clinical study conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases evaluating lenzilumab for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients failed to reach statistical significance on the primary endpoint.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) was 47% lower after saying it expects that the merger agreement between the company and EW Healthcare Partners will be terminated after 11:59 pm ET today.

Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) was rallying past 19% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration awarded marketing authorization for four endoscopic systems intended for weight reduction through a De Novo classification process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HGEN TXMD APEN XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular