Health Care Sector Update for 07/13/2022: HGEN, TXMD, APEN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.97% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was retreating 0.5% recently.

Humanigen (HGEN) was shedding over 67% in value after saying a clinical study conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases evaluating lenzilumab for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients failed to reach statistical significance on the primary endpoint.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) was 47% lower after saying it expects that the merger agreement between the company and EW Healthcare Partners will be terminated after 11:59 pm ET today.

Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) was rallying past 19% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration awarded marketing authorization for four endoscopic systems intended for weight reduction through a De Novo classification process.

