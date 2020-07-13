Health Care Sector Update for 07/13/2020: EQ, ALT, PFE, BNTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.85% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.68% recently.

Equillium (EQ) was surging past 188% after the biotechnology company said that a clinical trial conducted by its partner Biocon showed that the company's antibody therapeutic itolizumab significantly reduced mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Altimmune (ALT) was gaining more than 21% in value after saying its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID, demonstrated strong serum neutralizing activity and potent mucosal immunity in the respiratory tract in preclinical studies conducted in collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Pfizer (PFE) said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation to two of the four COVID-19 vaccine candidates the company is jointly developing with BioNTech (BNTX). The two vaccine candidates, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, are currently undergoing phase 1/2 clinical trials in the US and Germany. BioNTech was 11% higher while Pfizer was up more than 3% after the announcement.

