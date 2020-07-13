Health Care Sector Update for 07/13/2020: BNTX,PFE,SYNH,RCEL

Health care stocks were leading the broader Monday markets to big gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 2.2%.

In company news, BioNTech SE (BNTX) rose nearly 15% after the immunotherapies company and Pfizer (PFE) said they have received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for their BNT162b1 and BNT162b2 vaccine candidates for COVID-19. Separately, Pfizer Monday said it signed a new three-year, product development deal with contract research organization Syneos Health (SYNH). Pzifer shares were rising almost 3% this afternoon.

Equillium (EQ) earlier Monday touched its best share price since January 2019, streaking more than 301% higher to $9.05 each after the company said all 20 patients who received a combination of its itolizumab therapeutic antibody and supportive care recovered from respiratory disease connected with COVID-19 compared with three patients only receiving supportive care and who died. The company also said the Drugs Controller General of India has authorized restricted emergency use of itolizumab for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome in COVID-19 patients.

Avita Therapeutics (RCEL) slid 7.3% after the company announced plans by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to buy $7.6 million of its Recell spray-on skin cells for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company also will pocket another $1.6 million under an existing contract with the federal agency for use of Recellfor in mass casualty situations.

