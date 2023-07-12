News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2023: RXRX, NVDA, AVRO, ZYXI

July 12, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Health care stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) shares soared 84% after it said Wednesday that NVIDIA (NVDA) invested $50 million into the pharmaceutical company through a private investment in public equity deal.

Avrobio (AVRO) shares jumped 43% after the company said it is launching a "comprehensive exploration of strategic alternatives" to boost shareholder value.

Zynex (ZYXI) rose 1.9% after it affirmed previous guidance for Q2 earnings per share of $0.03 to $0.07 and revenue of $43.5 million to $45.5 million.

