Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2023: LMNL, CVS, GDRX, AZN, XLV, IBB

July 12, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing by 1.9%.

Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) was rallying nearly 40% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Structured Alpha, a fund managed by Thomvest Asset Management.

CVS Health's (CVS) Caremark unit and GoodRx (GDRX) said Wednesday they are introducing a service to provide commercially insured Caremark plan members with access to GoodRx's discount prescription pricing at pharmacy counters. GoodRx was gaining over 4% in value in recent premarket activity.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was 1% higher after saying Enhertu has been approved in China as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer who have previously received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.

