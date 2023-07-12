Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2023: LMNL, CVS, GDRX, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing by 1.9%.

Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) was rallying nearly 40% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Structured Alpha, a fund managed by Thomvest Asset Management.

CVS Health's (CVS) Caremark unit and GoodRx (GDRX) said Wednesday they are introducing a service to provide commercially insured Caremark plan members with access to GoodRx's discount prescription pricing at pharmacy counters. GoodRx was gaining over 4% in value in recent premarket activity.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was 1% higher after saying Enhertu has been approved in China as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer who have previously received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.