GDRX

Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2023: GDRX, CVS, PRFX, RXRX, NVDA, AVRO

July 12, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing about 1.1%.

In company news, GoodRx (GDRX) shares jumped 22% after the company and CVS Health's (CVS) Caremark unit said they are launching a service to provide commercially insured Caremark plan members with access to GoodRx's discount prescription pricing at pharmacy counters.

PainReform (PRFX) shares slumped almost 51% after it said it expects to raise about $2.7 million in gross proceeds from a registered direct offering and simultaneous private placement.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) shares soared 82% after it said Wednesday that NVIDIA (NVDA) invested $50 million into the pharmaceutical company through a private investment in public equity deal.

Avrobio (AVRO) shares jumped 47% after the company said it is launching a "comprehensive exploration of strategic alternatives" to boost shareholder value.

