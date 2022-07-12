Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2022: SMED,INMD,GKOS,FULC

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both sinking 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 0.5%, reversing a midday gain.

In company news, Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) nearly tripled in value during Tuesday trading, closing over 196% higher, after the medical waste processor agreed to a $170 million buyout proposal from private-equity investors Aurora Capital Partners. Under terms of the all-cash tender offer, Aurora will pay $8.75 for each Sharps share, or about 207% over Monday's closing price.

InMode (INMD) rose almost 16% after the medical device company Tuesday forecast Q2 results exceeding Wall Street estimates and also raised its FY22 revenue outlook by $10 million on both sides of its prior guidance range, now projecting between $425 million to $435 million for the 12 months ending Dec. 31. Analysts, on average, are expecting $424.2 million in FY22 revenue.

Glaukos (GKOS) gained 2.8% after Stifel raised its stock rating for the ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceuticals company to buy from hold and also increased its price target for Glaukos shares by 50% to $60 apiece.

To the downside, Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) declined 7.7% after the biopharmaceuticals company said Christopher Morabito will step down Wednesday as chief medical officer and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Judith Dunn, currently president of research and development at Fulcrum, during the search for a permanent CMO.

