Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2022: INMD,GKOS,FULC

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.1% in recent trading.

In company news, InMode (INMD) rose almost 18% after the medical device company Tuesday forecast Q2 results exceeding Wall Street estimates and also raised its FY22 revenue outlook by $10 million on both sides of its prior guidance range, now projecting between $425 million to $435 million for the 12 months ending Dec. 31. Analysts, on average, are expecting $424.2 million in FY22 revenue.

Glaukos (GKOS) gained 3.8% after Stifel raised its stock rating for the ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceuticals company to buy from hold and also increased its price target for Glaukos shares by 50% to $60 apiece.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) declined 3.9% after the biopharmaceuticals company said Christopher Morabito will step down Wednesday as chief medical officer and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Judith Dunn, currently president of research and development at Fulcrum, during the search for a permanent CMO.

