Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2022: ALDX, CANO, ANGO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.33% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping by 0.35%.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) was gaining over 7% in value after saying its opthalmic solution candidate, reproxalap, for the treatment of dry eye disease was statistically superior to vehicle for both primary endpoints of ocular redness and Schirmer test during a crossover clinical trial.

Cano Health (CANO) was down more than 2% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $500 million of its securities from time to time.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) was climbing past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $253,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, reversing an adjusted net loss of $67,000, or breakeven per share, a year earlier. That result matched the average estimate of four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

