US Markets
ALDX

Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2022: ALDX, CANO, ANGO, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.33% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping by 0.35%.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) was gaining over 7% in value after saying its opthalmic solution candidate, reproxalap, for the treatment of dry eye disease was statistically superior to vehicle for both primary endpoints of ocular redness and Schirmer test during a crossover clinical trial.

Cano Health (CANO) was down more than 2% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $500 million of its securities from time to time.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) was climbing past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $253,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, reversing an adjusted net loss of $67,000, or breakeven per share, a year earlier. That result matched the average estimate of four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALDX CANO ANGO XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular