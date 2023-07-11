News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2023: TNDM, SDC, PULM

July 11, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Health care stocks were easing on Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.4%.

In company news, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) shares rose almost 12% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Tandem Mobi insulin pump for people with diabetes aged 6 years and above.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) shares rose 14.7% after the company said it opened 18 new US SmileShop outlets, bringing the retail-outlet total to 128 global locations.

Pulmatrix (PULM) said it submitted an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration to start a phase 2 trial of PUR3100 to treat acute migraine. Its shares rose 3.1%.

