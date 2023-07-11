Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2023: IOVA, TNDM, SDC, PULM

Health care stocks were lower late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally higher.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.1%.

In company news, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) shares slumped 9.8%. The company said late Monday it priced an underwritten public offering of 20 million shares at $7.50 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $150 million.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) shares rose over 22% after the company said it opened 18 new US SmileShop outlets, bringing the retail-outlet total to 128 global locations.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) shares rose 9% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Tandem Mobi insulin pump for people with diabetes aged 6 years and above.

Pulmatrix (PULM) said it submitted an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration to start a phase 2 trial of PUR3100 to treat acute migraine. Its shares rose about 2.2%.

