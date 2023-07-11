Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2023: ADCT, IOVA, EVO, BMY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.1% lower, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) was shedding more than 17% after it voluntarily halted patient enrollment in a phase 2 trial of its blood cancer drug Zynlonta following indications of potentially excessive respiratory-related events, including seven deaths.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was down more than 11% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 20 million common shares at $7.50 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $150 million.

Evotec (EVO) was climbing past 3% after saying Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has exercised its option to participate in an exclusive global license agreement within their neurodegeneration partnership, covering selected late-stage discovery programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.