Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2022: PLRX, NYXH, PRGO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down nearly 0.5% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.8% lower recently.

Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) was surging past 61% after saying its phase 2a trial of PLN-74809 to treat patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis met all primary and secondary endpoints.

Nyxoah (NYXH) was advancing by more than 22% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved an investigational device exemption that allows it to begin a clinical trial to assess its Genio system in patients with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and complete concentric collapse of the soft palate.

Perrigo (PRGO) was up over 2% after saying its HRA Pharma subsidiary has filed an application with the US Food and Drug Administration to remove the prescription requirement for birth control pill Opill.

