Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2022: NVAX,LJPC,INVA,ITRM,ATNX

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.7%.

In company news, Novavax (NVAX) tumbled 12% despite the biotechnology company saying the US Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services have placed an initial order for 3.2 million doses of the company's NVX-CoV2373 protein-based vaccine candidate for COVID-19, subject to an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. Scientists have been working to develop protein-based COVID-19 vaccines to complement messenger RNA and viral-vector vaccines, which are safe for a large portion of people but also have been linked to rare side effects such as heart inflammation and blood clots.

Athenex (ATNX) fell 9% after the oncology medications company Monday said it was selling its active pharmaceutical ingredient business in China to private-equity investors TiHe Capital (Beijing) Co. for 124.4 million renminbi ($19 million). Proceeds from the deal will be used to repay debt and fund operations, pending regulatory approvals in China and other conditions.

To the upside, Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) added more than 40% after the Irish pharmaceuticals company Monday said the US Food and Drug Administration has agreed to a special protocol assessment for a late-stage trial of its oral sulopenem drug candidate in patients with uncomplicated urinary tract infections.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) climbed as much as 82%, touching its best share price since April 2020, after the specialty drug maker agreed to a $149 million buyout proposal from Innoviva (INVA), which is offering $6.23 in cash for each La Jolla share, representing an 84% premium over Friday's closing price. Innoviva shares also were fractionally higher this afternoon.

