Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2022: LJPC,INVA,ATNX,ITRM

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up about 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) climbed as much as 82%, touching its best share price since April 2020, after the specialty drug maker agreed to a $149 million buyout proposal from Innoviva (INVA), which is offering $6.23 in cash for each La Jolla share, representing an 84% premium over Friday's closing price. Innoviva shares also were fractionally higher this afternoon.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) added more than 70% after the Irish pharmaceuticals company Monday said the US Food and Drug Administration has agreed to a special protocol assessment for a late-stage trial of its oral sulopenem drug candidate in patients with uncomplicated urinary tract infections.

Athenex (ATNX) fell 2.2% after the oncology medications company Monday said it was selling its active pharmaceutical ingredient business in China to private-equity investors TiHe Capital (Beijing) Co. for 124.4 million renminbi ($19 million). Proceeds from the deal will be used to repay debt and fund operations, pending regulatory approvals in China and other conditions.

