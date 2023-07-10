Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2023: NVAX, OM, NVO

Health care stocks were advancing on Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 2%.

In company news, Novavax (NVAX) shares jumped 31% after the company said in a regulatory filing Friday that Canada canceled delivery of certain doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine and will pay $349.6 million for the forfeiture.

Outset Medical (OM) fell 7.2% after the company said in a regulatory filing Friday the US Food and Drug Administration has raised marketing and regulatory concerns with its Tablo hemodialysis product.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Saxenda are being investigated by the European Medicines Agency after Iceland's health regulator raised three cases of patients thinking about suicide or self-harm potentially linked to the drugs, Reuters reported Monday. Novo Nordisk shares was little changed..

