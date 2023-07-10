Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2023: NBTX, JNJ, NSTG, BDTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive.

NANOBIOTIX (NBTX) was rallying by over 52% after saying it granted Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutica worldwide rights to develop and commercialize investigational oncology treatment NBTXR3.

NanoString Technologies (NSTG) was gaining over 12% in value after saying it expects Q2 revenue of over $44 million, about a 37% increase from a year earlier and above its guidance of $40 million to $42 million.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) was climbing past 6% after saying RA Capital Management executed a purchase of 935,850 shares of its common stock on July 5 at $5 per share.

