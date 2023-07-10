Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2023: IOVA, MXCT, EYPT, NVAX

Health care stocks rose late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.8%.

In company news, Iovance Biotherapeutics' (IOVA) shares jumped 21% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration provided positive regulatory feedback for its lung cancer therapy trial data.

MaxCyte's (MXCT) shares were up 7.8% after the firm struck a deal for Vittoria Biotherapeutics to use its Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform to enhance the efficacy and improve clinical utility of T-cell therapies.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) said Monday it promoted President and Chief Operating Officer Jay Duker to chief executive and named him to its board, effective immediately. Its shares added 13%.

Novavax (NVAX) shares jumped 29% after the company said in a regulatory filing Friday that Canada canceled delivery of certain doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine and will pay $349.6 million for the forfeiture.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.