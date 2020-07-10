Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2020: VCNX, UMRX, GILD, CRVS

Health care stocks were struggling Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index (^NYP) declining 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was 0.1% softer. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index (^NBI) also was falling 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Vaccinex (VCNX) was down more than 11% after the drugmaker disclosed a $4 million deal to sell 1.13 million shares to Friedberg Global-Macro Hedge Fund at $3.55 each.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) also dropped over 12% after a new regulatory filing showed Novo Holdings this week sold over half of its previous stake in the drugmaker. Overall, Novo sold nearly 1.54 million shares for about $8.2 million in gross proceeds and still held just under 5% of its outstanding stock, following the sales.

Among gainers, Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) rose over 9% after a new regulatory filing showed Fairmount Funds Management now owns a 19.99% of the biopharmaceuticals company.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) climbed over 2% after the drugmaker said its remdesivir drug reduced the risk of mortality for coronavirus patients while significantly improving their conditions based on additional late-stage study data.

