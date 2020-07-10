US Markets
VCNX

Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2020: VCNX, UMRX, GILD, CRVS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were struggling Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index (^NYP) declining 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was 0.1% softer. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index (^NBI) also was falling 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Vaccinex (VCNX) was down more than 11% after the drugmaker disclosed a $4 million deal to sell 1.13 million shares to Friedberg Global-Macro Hedge Fund at $3.55 each.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) also dropped over 12% after a new regulatory filing showed Novo Holdings this week sold over half of its previous stake in the drugmaker. Overall, Novo sold nearly 1.54 million shares for about $8.2 million in gross proceeds and still held just under 5% of its outstanding stock, following the sales.

Among gainers, Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) rose over 9% after a new regulatory filing showed Fairmount Funds Management now owns a 19.99% of the biopharmaceuticals company.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) climbed over 2% after the drugmaker said its remdesivir drug reduced the risk of mortality for coronavirus patients while significantly improving their conditions based on additional late-stage study data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VCNX UMRX GILD CRVS

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    3 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular