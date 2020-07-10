US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2020: UMRX,GILD,CRVS

Health care stocks were struggling Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 0.9% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) jumped out to a nearly 18% gain on Friday after a new regulatory filing earlier in the day showed Fairmount Funds Management now owns a 19.99% of the biopharmaceuticals company's outstanding stock. The Philadelphia-based investment advisers acquired more than 6.2 million common Unum shares along with Series A preferred stock convertible into an additional 1.25 million shares through Unum's acquisition of privately held biotechnology firm Kiq LCC that closed earlier this week.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) climbed 2.1% after Australia's Health Department gave provisional approval for its remdesivir drug candidate to treat COVID-19 patients who are "severely unwell, requiring oxygen or high level support to breathe and in hospital care."

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) dropped almost 12% after a new regulatory filing showed Novo Holdings this week sold over half of its previous stake in the specialty drugmaker through a series of open-market transactions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, Novo sold nearly 1.54 million shares for about $8.2 million in gross proceeds and still held almost 1.39 Corvus shares, or just under 5% of its outstanding stock, following the sales.

