Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2020: CNTG, ANIX, AMRX, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.4% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) down 0.03% recently.

Centogene (CNTG) was plunging by more than 20% after it priced a primary and secondary public offering of 3.5 million common shares at $14.00 per common share.

Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) was gaining over 13% in value as it reported that the European Patent Office has issued an intention-to-grant notice for a European patent covering Anixa's novel CAR-T cancer treatment technology.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) was advancing by more than 3% as it began commercializing the generic version of its fluphenazine hydrochloride tablets, which is intended for the management of schizophrenia, following the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of its abbreviated new drug application.

