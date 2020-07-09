Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2020: WBA, APDN, ASMB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.20%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.53% recently.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was declining by more than 5% as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.83, down from $1.47 a year ago, and lower than the $1.22 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) was up more than 10% after the company announced the establishment of its Applied DNA Clinical Labs unit in line with the company's strategy of expanding its market reach through value-added services that complement its portfolio of diagnostic assays. In the same statement, Applied DNA said the US Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded Emergency Use Authorization for its Linea COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Assay Kit.

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) was rallying past 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted fast-track designation to ABI-H2158 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

