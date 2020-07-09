US Markets
HQY

Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2020: HQY,DSS,APDN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were falling in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping about 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, HealthEquity (HQY) dropped 5.1% after the health care benefits manager late Wednesday priced a $257.6 million public offering of 4.6 million common shares at $56 apiece, representing a 5.4% discount to its most recent closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund organic and inorganic growth and pre-paying $200 million owed through its existing term loan facility.

Document Security Systems (DSS) climbed 23% after saying its Impact Biomedical acquisition target produced independent laboratory test results demonstrating "in-vitro success" of its Equivir and Linebacker product candidates as potential treatments for COVID-19. Document Security in March announced plans to acquire Impact Biomedical for $50 million in common and convertible preferred stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) was hanging on for a nearly 2% gain, easing from an 8.6% advance after the up more than 10% after the genetic diagnostics company announced the launch of its Applied DNA Clinical Labs subsidiary as part of efforts to expand its business through value-added services. Applied DNA also said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved expanded Emergency Use Authorization for the company's Linea COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 assay kit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HQY DSS APDN

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    2 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular