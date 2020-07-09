Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2020: HQY,DSS,APDN

Health care stocks were falling in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping about 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, HealthEquity (HQY) dropped 5.1% after the health care benefits manager late Wednesday priced a $257.6 million public offering of 4.6 million common shares at $56 apiece, representing a 5.4% discount to its most recent closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund organic and inorganic growth and pre-paying $200 million owed through its existing term loan facility.

Document Security Systems (DSS) climbed 23% after saying its Impact Biomedical acquisition target produced independent laboratory test results demonstrating "in-vitro success" of its Equivir and Linebacker product candidates as potential treatments for COVID-19. Document Security in March announced plans to acquire Impact Biomedical for $50 million in common and convertible preferred stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) was hanging on for a nearly 2% gain, easing from an 8.6% advance after the up more than 10% after the genetic diagnostics company announced the launch of its Applied DNA Clinical Labs subsidiary as part of efforts to expand its business through value-added services. Applied DNA also said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved expanded Emergency Use Authorization for the company's Linea COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 assay kit.

