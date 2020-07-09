Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2020: ALT,GD,DSS,APDN,HQY

Health care stocks continued to fall in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping about 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Altimmune (ALT) rose almost 19% after the biopharmaceuticals company Thursday said it was teaming up with General Dynamic's (GD) DynPort Vaccine subsidiary to coordinate US government funding efforts for its intranasal AdCOVID vaccine candidate. Altimmune said it soon expects to report initial results from preclinical testing of the prospective COVID-19 vaccine and also is preparing to begin the manufacturing of AdCOVID during the current quarter and a phase I trial before the end of the year.

Document Security Systems (DSS) climbed nearly 24% after saying its Impact Biomedical acquisition target produced independent laboratory test results demonstrating "in-vitro success" of its Equivir and Linebacker product candidates as potential treatments for COVID-19. Document Security in March announced plans to acquire Impact Biomedical for $50 million in common and convertible preferred stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) was hanging on for a 2% gain, easing from an 8.6% advance after the up more than 10% after the genetic diagnostics company announced the launch of its Applied DNA Clinical Labs subsidiary as part of efforts to expand its business through value-added services. Applied DNA also said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved expanded Emergency Use Authorization for the company's Linea COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 assay kit.

But HealthEquity (HQY) dropped 5.4% after the health care benefits manager late Wednesday priced a $257.6 million public offering of 4.6 million common shares at $56 apiece, representing a 5.4% discount to its most recent closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund organic and inorganic growth and pre-paying $200 million owed through its existing term loan facility.

