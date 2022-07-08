Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2022: SIGA, ADCT, EBS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.3% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.7%.

SIGA Technologies' shares (SIGA) were up nearly 3% after saying the UK has approved its tecovirimat oral therapy for smallpox.

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sobi for the development and marketing of loncastuximab tesirine for use in hematology in Europe and other international markets, Sobi said. ADC Therapeutics' shares were climbing past 1% recently.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) said it will work with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to expand the availability of the Ebanga treatment for the Ebola virus across the US and Canada. Emergent Biosolutions' shares were down 0.8% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.