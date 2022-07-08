Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2022: ADTX,ADCT,RDY,ANNX

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Aditxt (ADTX) rallied Friday, racing as much as 115% higher, after reporting "promising" results from a pre-clinical toxicity trial of its ADI-100 immunotherapeutic drug candidate to reduce organ rejection following transplants and skin allografting without suppressing the body's immune system. Aditxt shares were climbing more than 51% in late trade.

Annexon (ANNX) climbed nearly 15% early Friday after the biopharmaceuticals company disclosed plans for a $130 million private placement of more than 33.7 million common shares and prefunded warrants priced at $3.87 apiece, or 2.5% under Thursday's closing price. The investors also received warrants to buy up to 8.4 million additional shares exercisable at $5.81 per share.

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) rose over 14% after Swedish drug maker Sobi said it signed an exclusive license agreement with its American counterpart for the development and marketing of its loncastuximab tesirine drug candidate for use in hematology in Europe and other international markets.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) rose 1% after the drug maker Friday said it has begun sales of its fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder in American adults following a regulatory nod by the US Food and Drug Administration.

