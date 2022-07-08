Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2022: ADCT,RDY,ANNX

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing less than 0.1%.

In company news, ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) rose 8.3% after Swedish drug maker Sobi said it signed an exclusive license agreement with its American counterpart for the development and marketing of its loncastuximab tesirine drug candidate for use in hematology in Europe and other international markets.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) rose 0.9% after the drug maker Friday said it has begun sales of its fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder in American adults following a regulatory nod

by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Annexon (ANNX) climbed more than 12% early Friday after the biopharmaceuticals company disclosed plans for a $130 million private placement of more than 33.7 million common shares and prefunded warrants priced at $3.87 apiece, or 2.5% under Thursday's closing price. The investors also received warrants to buy up to 8.4 million additional shares exercisable at $5.81 per share.

