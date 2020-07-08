Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2020: XENT, MDT, LMNX, BIIB, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were flat to higher premarket Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was inactive, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.7%.

Intersect ENT (XENT) was surging past 35% after Ireland-based Medtronic (MDT) offered to acquire the company, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Intersect's board is reportedly reviewing the takeover offer with its advisers. Medtronic was more than 1% higher recently.

Luminex (LMNX) was rallying by almost 10% after it projected Q2 revenue of between $109 million and $110 million, which represents an increase of over 30% from a year ago.

Biogen (BIIB) was over 7% higher after the biotechnology company said it has completed the submission of a biologics license application (BLA) to the Food and Drug Administration for aducanumab, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

