Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2020: NNVC, XENT, NVAX, MDT

Health care stocks were losing ground in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down almost 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose 0.3%.

In company news, NanoViricides (NNVC) soared 21% after the antivirals company said three of its drug candidates to treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus were safe and well tolerated at different dosing levels during pre-clinical testing in mice. The company previously reported the drug candidates demonstrated strong effectiveness treating potentially lethal coronavirus lung infections in rats.

Intersect ENT (XENT) climbed about 30% after Medtronic (MDT) reportedly offered to acquire the medical device company. The Intersect board and its financial advisor currently are reviewing the offer, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Medtronic shares were fractionally lower this afternoon.

Novavax (NVAX) fell 5% after Ladenburg Thalmann Wednesday cut the vaccines company to neutral from buy call but increased its price target by $55 to $105 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.